The trailer for Tiku Weds Sheru is out, and while it could have an interesting plot, the film has other questionable factors. For one, the casting seems extremely problematic – given that it stars Avneet Kaur, a 21-year-old opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. And it’s troubling because the film showcases some great actors but that still doesn’t justify the casting.

There are frames in the trailer that show a relationship between Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and while the plot could take any direction, these scenes glorify this romance and the age gap. Certainly, this is not the first time a film cast an older actor opposite a younger actress, but that’s not an excuse to do it again.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut often speaks up against problematic casting and plots in Bollywood. And given that Tiku Weds Sheru has been made under her production banner, people expected some responsibility. So, this not only comes off as problematic but also hypocritical.

Of course, a common way to defend such a casting is to say that “it was a requirement” to take actors with an age-gap; but showing a story as a mirror is one thing, which tells just facts. Here, the age-gap is clearly being romanticised and glorified, in-turn giving audiences the idea that it’s not so wrong. So, that’s concerning and irresponsible.

Avneet is only 21 and Nawaz is 49. Kangana could've been a beacon of change in the system that exploited her once ― a system where actors are evergreen, get cast opp to heroines of daughter's age, whereas most actresses come with an expiry date. — Awgknee (@awgknee) June 14, 2023

The new tiku weds sheru trailer nawaz romancing a 19 yr old avneet is so awkward to watch 😭😭 — Katha (@timepasshai) June 14, 2023

So uncomfortable to even watch!

The age gap🤢🤢🤢



Avneet is 21

Nawaz is almost 50 years old!



What a off putting casting! https://t.co/wDZQu02XIt — Bubbling Under 🐳 (@UnderBubbling) June 14, 2023

The age difference between those lead actors makes me so uncomfortable. Girl must be 20 22 and Nawaz bhai is 50 on top of that they are kissing 😑 — S!D (@aeeiiooou) June 14, 2023

49 years him is romancing 21 year old girl. It is not even plot demand. It is so uncomfortable to watch, she looks like his daughter. https://t.co/4ZcrBQ0O44 — Tina (@Tina41894744) June 14, 2023

Here’s the trailer:

We keep seeking change in Bollywood, but the ways of the industry are still problematic. Even if films try and do something right, most films ignore the need to be sensitive – it’s one step forward, two steps back.