The trailer for Tiku Weds Sheru is out, and while it could have an interesting plot, the film has other questionable factors. For one, the casting seems extremely problematic – given that it stars Avneet Kaur, a 21-year-old opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. And it’s troubling because the film showcases some great actors but that still doesn’t justify the casting.
There are frames in the trailer that show a relationship between Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and while the plot could take any direction, these scenes glorify this romance and the age gap. Certainly, this is not the first time a film cast an older actor opposite a younger actress, but that’s not an excuse to do it again.
On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut often speaks up against problematic casting and plots in Bollywood. And given that Tiku Weds Sheru has been made under her production banner, people expected some responsibility. So, this not only comes off as problematic but also hypocritical.
Of course, a common way to defend such a casting is to say that “it was a requirement” to take actors with an age-gap; but showing a story as a mirror is one thing, which tells just facts. Here, the age-gap is clearly being romanticised and glorified, in-turn giving audiences the idea that it’s not so wrong. So, that’s concerning and irresponsible.
Here’s the trailer:
We keep seeking change in Bollywood, but the ways of the industry are still problematic. Even if films try and do something right, most films ignore the need to be sensitive – it’s one step forward, two steps back.