The moment we all have been waiting for is here, as the trailer of her much-awaited teen comedy-drama, The Archies has been released for everyone to watch.

This coming-of-age musical revolves around the lives of seven friends: Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. The three-minute trailer showcases how the gang tries to save their little town, Riverdale.

The show marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, amongst others.

While some movie fanatics loved the trailer, others think the characters don’t seem to be relatable enough. Here’s a quick look at what people thought about the trailer:

#SuhanaKhan is the only one who stands out in #TheArchies trailer. Also because I remember watching her viral videos from her school plays. She shows spark. Rest all the kids look and act (!!) the same!



What are your thoughts?pic.twitter.com/gBh7Z0kEha — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) November 9, 2023

Congratulations to the team of #TheArchies! What an awesome trailer! pic.twitter.com/J0bLsul7vV — Pooja Dadlani (@pooja_dadlani) November 9, 2023

Suhana Khan as Veronica in the #TheArchies trailer makes me feel she didn't inherit those acting skills.



I hope I'm wrong — ` (@Chrisapaa) November 9, 2023

Just saw #TheArchies trailer and this looks so refreshing and Full of nostalgia ! Those who have read this comic would connect more to it . Really looking forward to seeing #SuhanaKhan and #AgastyaNanda in this beautiful film directed by #ZoyaAkhtar 👌 pic.twitter.com/ESBOtilXnD — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) November 9, 2023

Really liked #TheArchies trailer ❣️

Fresh faces & treatment, cheery vibe with that music… And #SuhanaKhan… The apple doesn't fall far from the tree✨ — Garvita (@grrrvita) November 9, 2023

suhana khan as veronica is so beautiful so elegant just looking like a woww 🫶#TheArchiespic.twitter.com/HqWHmpvf9n https://t.co/q7gTq4K58m — M. (@moodydamsel_) November 9, 2023

Bollywood desperately needs a good actress whose acting skills should be top notch and after going through all the promos and songs of #TheArchies, I think #SuhanaKhan would fulfill those voids. Wait and watch !! pic.twitter.com/1V4WkfQSKb — Hud Hud TIGER (@HudHuddDabangg) November 9, 2023

Seriously, what was that? 🙄 Saw the teaser of #TheArchies . Feeling sorry for the cast, really. They feel more like caricatures instead of characters. Hope the writing makes up for the non-acting. https://t.co/HRhOM9dzJt — Roopa B (@Roopa13B) November 9, 2023

The movie will stream on November 7, 2023 on Netflix.

The movie seems like a refreshing breath of air that we are desperately waiting for.