The moment we all have been waiting for is here, as the trailer of her much-awaited teen comedy-drama, The Archies has been released for everyone to watch.
This coming-of-age musical revolves around the lives of seven friends: Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. The three-minute trailer showcases how the gang tries to save their little town, Riverdale.
The show marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, amongst others.
While some movie fanatics loved the trailer, others think the characters don’t seem to be relatable enough. Here’s a quick look at what people thought about the trailer:
The movie will stream on November 7, 2023 on Netflix.
You can watch the trailer here:
The movie seems like a refreshing breath of air that we are desperately waiting for.