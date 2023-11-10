Archies Comics has been more like a friend to us throughout our childhood. Be it the comforting characters or intriguing twists and turns in the plotline, these comic books kept us hooked with each edition.

The trailer of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies released yesterday and it seems like a promising movie; and while there’s a lot that works, we what we love the most is how the makers have retained the characters’ looks, just like from the comic books.

Here’s how these iconic characters appeared in the comic books and how they look in the upcoming teen-musical movie. It’s quite interesting.

Disclaimer: This article is going to make every 90s kid emotional and nostalgic.

1. Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda)

2. Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan)

3. Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor)

4. Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja)

5. Reggie Mantle (Vedang Raina)

6. Ethel Muggs (Aditi Saigal)

7. Dilton Doiley (Yuvraj Menda)

We can’t wait to watch these actors embracing our favorite characters!