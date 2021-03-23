The first episode of the The Falcon and The Winter Soldier released last week to much fanfare and critical acclaim. After all, it's not often you see a TV show with the production budget of a blockbuster movie. However, one scene has left people rather confused.
Apparently, the Avengers don't get paid? Like, there's no formal system in place to pay Earth's mightiest heroes. Instead, they depend on the 'goodwill of the public'.
This puzzling situation was brought to light in a scene where Sam Wilson and his sister go to apply for a loan in order to save their debt-ridden fishing business.
The guy at the bank even enquires about how the Avengers get paid, and whether Tony Stark used to pay them. Sam lets him know that it didn't really work like that.
The entire exchange highlighted something that drove fans crazy. Why didn't Tony pay them, and if it wasn't his responsibility to pay them - whose was it?
The fact that the Avengers didn’t even get paid for saving the world I’m- #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/JeWzvVX0cL— .𝚝𝚒𝚏𝚏𝚊𝚗𝚢. (@TiiffanyO) March 19, 2021
the avengers some broke boys? pic.twitter.com/Gj761uwXj7— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 19, 2021
Team Cap really said if we're not getting paid to be Avengers, then most of us are going to need our own TV shows so we can work through our trauma pic.twitter.com/u2AziYqJu8— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 20, 2021
The avengers being paid only in exposure is the most depressing part of the MCU so far— Austin James Mink (@AustinJamesMink) March 22, 2021
Wait a damn minute!!! The Avengers weren’t getting paid?!?!?!? #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— ✨Sierra (Beneficial Baby)✨ (@1ofUrLilFriends) March 22, 2021
However, while several people also defended Tony, and pointed out that it was never his responsibility to pay them.
Since Falcon and Winter Soldier aired, I've been seeing a lot of takes about how Tony Stark never paid the Avengers or how they should've unionized against him.— wretched whore (@OhHeyMarc) March 22, 2021
To be clear: Avengers is not a business. Stark didn't "hire" any of them. It was never his place to pay them.
Exactly he did everything saved the universe,paid for everything ,made the headquarters ,made quinsjet https://t.co/9Dk2E5VQrr— marvel_avengers_assemble_sg (@Avengersfreaksg) March 22, 2021
The MCU Stans are trying to cancel Tony Stark because he didn't pay the members of the Avengers even though..— That REDACTED Guy (@REDACTEDSpider) March 20, 2021
1. He wasn't the leader, Cap was
2. He literally gave them all a home in a massive complex at Avengers HQ
3. He designs and builds their tech and weapon's. pic.twitter.com/0L4KND14Hp
Organizations Tony Stark personally funded:— jay ✦⁺ (@pineapplebreads) March 20, 2021
- Maria Stark Foundation
- September Foundation
- Stark Relief Fund
- the Avengers when the team was still together. Personally built their tech, gave them a home, built them the Compound, paid for Avengers-related battle damages
We need answers, Marvel!