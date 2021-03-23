The first episode of the The Falcon and The Winter Soldier released last week to much fanfare and critical acclaim. After all, it's not often you see a TV show with the production budget of a blockbuster movie. However, one scene has left people rather confused.

Apparently, the Avengers don't get paid? Like, there's no formal system in place to pay Earth's mightiest heroes. Instead, they depend on the 'goodwill of the public'.

This puzzling situation was brought to light in a scene where Sam Wilson and his sister go to apply for a loan in order to save their debt-ridden fishing business.

The guy at the bank even enquires about how the Avengers get paid, and whether Tony Stark used to pay them. Sam lets him know that it didn't really work like that.

The entire exchange highlighted something that drove fans crazy. Why didn't Tony pay them, and if it wasn't his responsibility to pay them - whose was it?

The fact that the Avengers didn’t even get paid for saving the world I’m- #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/JeWzvVX0cL — .𝚝𝚒𝚏𝚏𝚊𝚗𝚢. (@TiiffanyO) March 19, 2021

In my mind it would have probably been a legal thing preventing them being paid to be vigilantes our something. — Jag Bazooka (@Jag_Bazooka) March 20, 2021

the avengers some broke boys? pic.twitter.com/Gj761uwXj7 — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 19, 2021

Tony Stark is a libertarian and the Avengers weren't unionized. Of course they weren't paid. Bucky had to go Wakanda for healthcare! https://t.co/Px8q9vYIdN — n.n.n.n (@_No__) March 19, 2021

Team Cap really said if we're not getting paid to be Avengers, then most of us are going to need our own TV shows so we can work through our trauma pic.twitter.com/u2AziYqJu8 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 20, 2021

The avengers being paid only in exposure is the most depressing part of the MCU so far — Austin James Mink (@AustinJamesMink) March 22, 2021

Wait a damn minute!!! The Avengers weren’t getting paid?!?!?!? #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier — ✨Sierra (Beneficial Baby)✨ (@1ofUrLilFriends) March 22, 2021

However, while several people also defended Tony, and pointed out that it was never his responsibility to pay them.

Since Falcon and Winter Soldier aired, I've been seeing a lot of takes about how Tony Stark never paid the Avengers or how they should've unionized against him.



To be clear: Avengers is not a business. Stark didn't "hire" any of them. It was never his place to pay them. — wretched whore (@OhHeyMarc) March 22, 2021

Exactly he did everything saved the universe,paid for everything ,made the headquarters ,made quinsjet https://t.co/9Dk2E5VQrr — marvel_avengers_assemble_sg (@Avengersfreaksg) March 22, 2021

The MCU Stans are trying to cancel Tony Stark because he didn't pay the members of the Avengers even though..



1. He wasn't the leader, Cap was

2. He literally gave them all a home in a massive complex at Avengers HQ

3. He designs and builds their tech and weapon's. pic.twitter.com/0L4KND14Hp — That REDACTED Guy (@REDACTEDSpider) March 20, 2021

Tony Stark built technology for the avengers, gave them a home, and also treated them like family. There should not be any hate coming at Tony, saying how he should have paid them, when really that’s the government’s fault. This scene says it all 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ls8EbKaqxT — ✨Liz✨ (@_agnesisthebest) March 20, 2021

Organizations Tony Stark personally funded:



- Maria Stark Foundation

- September Foundation

- Stark Relief Fund

- the Avengers when the team was still together. Personally built their tech, gave them a home, built them the Compound, paid for Avengers-related battle damages — jay ✦⁺ (@pineapplebreads) March 20, 2021

We need answers, Marvel!