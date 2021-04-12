The 74th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs did something heartwarming that left Indians across the world emotional. They paid tribute to two of the finest actors in the world, who are the crowned jewels of Indian film industry. 

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

BAFTA lauded the late legendary actors, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in their memoriam segment during the award ceremony. 

These two great actors passed away just a day after the other. Irrfan left us on April 29, 2020 after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. And just a day later, Rishi Kapoor also passed away due to cancer. Seeing their work and lives being appreciated internationally has left Twitter in tears. 

These two brilliant actors have left behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. Prince Philip, Sean Connery, Christopher Plummer Chadwick Boseman and Kirk Douglas were among the many celebrities who were remembered in the segment this year.