The 74th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs did something heartwarming that left Indians across the world emotional. They paid tribute to two of the finest actors in the world, who are the crowned jewels of Indian film industry.

BAFTA lauded the late legendary actors, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in their memoriam segment during the award ceremony.

These two great actors passed away just a day after the other. Irrfan left us on April 29, 2020 after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. And just a day later, Rishi Kapoor also passed away due to cancer. Seeing their work and lives being appreciated internationally has left Twitter in tears.

#BAFTAs Edith Bowman looks stunning tonight. Very flattering dress.



And *so* saddened to see that wonderful actor Irrfan Khan died this year. He was terrific in The Lunchbox a few years ago. Wonderful actor. pic.twitter.com/MfFpFN31GF — 33rpm (@33rpm9) April 11, 2021

My heart when seeing Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor is the memoriam segment 💔😢 #BAFTA — Bhushan Kumar 💙 (@bogeyno2) April 11, 2021

These two brilliant actors have left behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. Prince Philip, Sean Connery, Christopher Plummer Chadwick Boseman and Kirk Douglas were among the many celebrities who were remembered in the segment this year.