The Body has just released in cinemas today. And it looks like Rishi Kapoor alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to give you chills with this thriller.

If you're confused about booking your tickets for The Body, here's what Twitter has to say about the jumpscare thriller:

#TheBody Nice suspense and thriller movie. Keep you on the edge of your seat from start to end. 3*** — P. Khatri (@PKhatri6) December 12, 2019

#thebody #TheBodyReview

The mystery of a body or a woman remains Still!

Till the murderer is found, clearly can’t be said Untill

Movie has thrills yet lacks the proper dose of Chills!!@chintskap @emraanhashmi

1st Half Down

1 more to go! pic.twitter.com/1iKbmSscNo — Filmee Keeda (@FilmeeBoy) December 13, 2019

Both #TheBody and #Mardaani2 reviews are out.... basically.... both genre are totally different ... #Mardaani2 is for single screen audience #TheBody is for multiplex screen audience...#Mardaani2 reports are terrific.

Where as #TheBody reports are weak and unbearable..... — Rizwan Maaz!!! (@beingmaaz1524) December 13, 2019

#TheBody oriol paulo ki film ke remake ko bekar reviews jo ki direct ki h jeetu Joseph original drishyam director

Or kitne ache din chahiye — Prateek (@its_Prateek25) December 13, 2019

Interval 😁 loving the twists & turns 😍 @emraanhashmi 💞 you look 🔥 in every scene 🖤 #TheBody pic.twitter.com/sV8oc8wMUp — srushti kadam (@srushtik) December 13, 2019

If all things were going well then #TheBody would a open of 10cr+ at BO. — EmMi_löver TāJ (@TajLbe) December 13, 2019

#TheBodyReview :⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is how one should make a thriller. This will let you hold your breath till the end & you will constantly be thinking whether it's a horror movie or a mystery thriller. Suspense starts from the very 1st scene & ends with heavy twist. #TheBody

Contd. — AlwaysBollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) December 12, 2019

Interval !!!@emraanhashmi Intriguing and gripping 1st half of #TheBody!!

Seeing you gives me immense happiness Emraan!!

Love you Emraan ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZbRAGnOT4s — Samapti Roy (@RoySamapti) December 13, 2019

Its interval & #Thebody is Average to Decent Film So Far. The film has an interesting premise but the execution is not engaging enough and the chemistry between @emraanhashmi & @Vedhika4u Fails to convince you.

Hoping for Better second Half — Box Office Stats (@boxoffice_stats) December 13, 2019

#TheBody is a good thriller coming from #JeethuJoseph who has adapted it from the Spanish thriller of the same name. @emraanhashmi n @chintskap are very good while @sobhitaD is very effective

It fails to create the atmosphere of the original film but still a decent watch

2.75/5 — Shubham C (@Shubham26383793) December 12, 2019

