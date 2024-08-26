This is the best season to snuggle up in a cozy blanket and take your couch potato game to the next level. We have scoured the shows and movies that are soon to be released, and with this list, your only decision will be whether to stick with popcorn or order nachos too.

So, cancel all the other plans, put your phone on ‘do not disturb’ and get ready to get lost in a world of epic plot twists and intriguing characters.

May your munchies be endless and your wi-fi strong!

YouTube

1. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack – August 29

Netflix

This nerve-wracking series, inspired by real events, centers on the hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight on December 24, 1999. While en route from Kathmandu to Delhi, the plane was diverted to Kandahar, under Taliban rule.

IMDb

2. Kaos – August 29

Netflix

This show focuses on the all-powerful yet insecure god, Zeus, who becomes anxious about his reign when he notices a wrinkle on his forehead. At the same time, three humans uncover their interconnectedness and conspiracies.

Netflix

3. Binny And Family – August 30

Theatres

The movie follows the relationship between a modern woman, Binny, and her traditional family, highlighting how they navigate their differences and find common ground.

BookMyShow

4. Lego Pixar: Brick Toons – September 4

Disney+Hotstar

The collection features five short films inspired by famous animated movies including Coco, Brave, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles and Cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

5. Call Me Bae – September 6

Amazon Prime Video

The series follows a woman, who leads a luxurious life in New Delhi until her family disowns her. Forced to start a new journey in Mumbai, she seeks a journalism job and forms unexpected bonds.

Variety

6. The Buckingham Murders – September 13

Theatres

The show focuses on a grieving police officer, who has lost her child to murder. She relocates to a new town where she is assigned to investigate the case of a missing child.

Koimoi

7. Sector 36 – September 13

Netflix

Inspired by true events, this one focuses on several children, who mysteriously vanish. As the investigation continues, a determined police investigator confronts a cunning serial killer.

Free Press Journal

8. Adbhut – September 15

Sony Max

This movie revolves around a couple who move into an apartment and begin to experience strange occurrences. They hire a detective to uncover the truth, only to have the woman become a prime suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Box Office Worldwide

9. Agatha All Along – September 18

Disney+Hotstar

The plot follows a witch trapped in New Jersey, and how she escapes with the aid of a teenager.

The Hollywood Reporter

10. Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam – September 20

Theatres

This movie shows an arranged accidental love story, set in a small town, between a runaway bride and a wedding crasher.

YouTube

11. Yudhra – September 20

Theatres

The movie features Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role, alongside Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao and Ram Kapoor in key roles.

Mubi

Take the notes down, friends!