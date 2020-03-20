I think we all can agree on one thing, shows like Big Brother or Bigg Boss taught us the extremes of social distancing way before the entire world had to be under the self-isolated hibernation.

However, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak that has gotten citizens from across the globe self-quarantining on a house arrest, contestants of Big Brother Germany had no idea about what was going around in the world.

Recently, the cast was told about the global pandemic and how it has been sweeping the world on live television.

When the cast officially entered the house, almost a month ago, the first few cases in Wuhan were just being reported. And now, the wraths of Corona have reached Germany with over 6,000 cases and 13 deceased.

A few housemates started crying as the Big Brother was playing a video that showed the rapid spread of Coronavirus. After the screening, the resident doctor was available to answer all the queries that the contestants had.

The HGs of Big Brother Germany are currently being informed about the coronavirus. So far they've seen a news special & they're asking questions now. IMO the host & a doctor are downplaying the situation (maybe to avoid self evictions). HGs are calm, but a bit confused... #bbcan8 pic.twitter.com/yS5r885TA3 — Michi #BBCAN8 (@Michi_BBnStuff) March 17, 2020

For emotional support, the housemates then watched video messages from relatives and laughed a little as they tried to cheer them up by saying stuff like they were probably in the safest place in Germany where the toilet roll situation is hopefully under control.

Some pictures from Big Brother Germany's live coronavirus special - a few housemates have shed tears but they're generally keeping their composure. The doctor spoke to them at length and is now taking their questions #BBDE #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/CayT9HgERj — bbspy (@bbspy) March 17, 2020

After a long line of criticism from netizens the producers finally decided to tell the contestants about the ongoing, apocalyptic situation. Surprisingly two contestants who joined on March 9 were strictly told not to discuss the COVID-19 sitaution at any point of time.

Twitter reacts to housemates coming to know about the pandemic:

Every week someone needs to leave, but shouldn't they be all staying in now? Also bless them, but everyone is just staying in the house like them at the moment, everyone is doing big brother 😂 — Readyforthetea (@itschoademydear) March 19, 2020

This is terrible to have them confined during a pandemic. — CryptoMoon {Buy when it's red!} (@Cryptomoon976) March 18, 2020

https://t.co/PMMfLG5FT4 the link for those interested — jack smith (@jackeysmith_) March 18, 2020

Imagine if they came out of the Big Brother House with no idea of the horror outside. Surreal just doesn‘t even describexwhat has happened all over the world. — North Hampshire For Europe 🇪🇺 #FBPE (@North_Hants4eu) March 18, 2020

I’d be fucking furious if I was one of the contestants! — JAEastWd (@JackEastwood16) March 19, 2020

In part II of the TV live special all HGs received video messages from home & were allowed to ask questions (current death rate in Germany; financial help for club owners & more). Last question was: "Will we be informed if everything is back to normal in 2-3 weeks?" #bcan8 — Michi #BBCAN8 (@Michi_BBnStuff) March 17, 2020

While most of us have the liberty to quarantine with our family or know that they're safe amidst this havoc. I cannot even imagine what the housemates might be going through in this situation. The 'big' question here is, will they evict people into a pandemic?