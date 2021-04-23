Our wait for the third chapter of the Conjuring is finally almost over. The trailer of the film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It just released.

Like the first two movies in the series, this one is also based on a story taken from the case files of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. And this case is one of the most sensational ones in the history of the US.

In the trailer we see Arne Johnson (played by Ruairi O’Connor) in court for the murder of his landlord due to being possessed by the Devil.

Ed and Lorraine Warren played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, cover the case, which is also connected to the possession of David Glatzel, Johnson’s girlfriend’s little brother.

It starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes the paranormal investigators beyond anything they’d ever seen before.

The case is believed to be the the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

You can watch the trailer here.