Nobody prepared for quarantine the way Netflix did. Because they are out with another trailer of a series we can't wait to watch.

Written by creator Álex Pina of Money Heist fame and backed by the producers of The Crown, White Lines tells a chaotic tale of brawl, betrayal and a ton of cocaine.

According to the trailer, the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered 20 years after his disappearance in Ibiza. And his sister returns to a Spanish island to find out what actually happened to her brother.

In the process, she uncovers a world that is fuelled by outrageous parties and a living-on-the-edge lifestyle.

Watch the trailer here:

White Lines will be available to stream on Netflix from May 15 onwards.