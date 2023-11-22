Last week, part one of the final season of ‘The Crown‘ began streaming on Netflix. The episodes primarily revolve around the last leg of Princess Diana’s life, her relationship with Dodi Fayed, and the constant intrusion of paparazzi in her life as she struggled to spend quality time with her sons, William and Harry. The show also depicts the fateful accident in Paris that claimed her life and the royal funeral that followed.

Diana’s untimely demise brought the world to a standstill while prompting many to retrospect how an uncalled-for and unabashed obsession with her personality perturbed her life for years until it ultimately claimed it. With the hyper-realistic depiction of real-life events we’ve witnessed in the previous seasons, the new episodes of ‘The Crown‘ have naturally overwhelmed many.

People are lauding the cast for their compelling performances. Elizabeth Debicki, in particular, has drawn widespread appreciation for the beauty and grace with which she brought Princess Diana to life. Here’s how people have been reacting:

just finished watching the Part 1 of The Crown Season 6 and i wanna kms so bad rn



This show is so beautifully made, and as it'll end, it'll probably end as the last netflix show that was so thoughtfully and professionally created. every bit. no pompousness nothing. pic.twitter.com/nCuD2IfB2e — v.💜 | Eras SG N3 🇸🇬 (@coneyisland4eva) November 16, 2023

I just absolutely sobbed my eyes out to those final episodes of the Crown on Netflix ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fI5aKB0Jxq — Clover💫 (@CloToshi) November 20, 2023

I know it is a fictional depiction of reality & no one knows what the actual conversations were, but this scene



"While they are (William & Harry) sleeping, they still have a mother" 💔



is just so heartbreaking (I have used this word way too much today). 🥺#TheCrown#TheCrown6 pic.twitter.com/lT8CtGw4vL — Prie 🐝 (@RoyalDelhiite) November 16, 2023

Captivated by the incredible portrayal of Princess Diana in #TheCrownSeason6



The grace and depth brought to life by Elizabeth Debicki remain excellent. But even more breathtaking was the landscape scenes that brought an enchanting layer to the series. #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/B1FXHylzxz — Sir Edler K. (@iam_blacklegacy) November 16, 2023

Feels like this season is more fictional than ever before. The engagement scene was so unnecessary and far-fetched. Last phone call with the boys completely not how it happened. Also they did Al Fayed senior dirty. #thecrown — Googaify (@googaify) November 18, 2023

The 'Crown' on Netflix is chilling (most of us have been around for a while and can recognise scenes) but the production value is absolutely top notch and beyond. Everything is top notch, the casting, the make up, wardrobe, acting, props, stunts – Every tiny detail, second. — Ihatenicknames (@ksyd2015) November 16, 2023

As a day-one fan of #TheCrown – season 6 is a big no from me and at times felt more like a PR machine for the Royal Family.



The ghost scene was crap but actress #ElizabethDebicki was good.#TheCrown6 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/1pqSIhqju1 — Crispin Phillip 🇬🇩🇬🇧 (@CrispinPhillip) November 18, 2023

The Crown season 6 is the worst, it's mid-90s Woman's Day come to life, and yet I sobbed like a child watching it… until the ghosts of Dodi and Di appeared.. and I felt like an idiot for being invested in a series that became farcical. — Jackie (@jackie_jade_) November 17, 2023

I know this scene was fiction but oh GOOD GOD they made me bawl so badly 😭 Dominic West & Elizabeth Debicki really ate this scene 👏🏼 #TheCrown #TheCrown6 pic.twitter.com/ev2lettLcm — 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚢 ✨ (@amoremoondizis) November 16, 2023

One thing #TheCrown is doing perfectly is portraying the toxicity, intensity and stress of being stalked my photographers 24/7. I am feeling claustrophobic just watching what is happening on the screen. pic.twitter.com/Uowwnr0f0s — Dani✨ (@namjhyuns) November 17, 2023

watching the newest season of #TheCrown as if this didn't all already happen and can be changed like, "No, Diana, don't go to Paris!!" pic.twitter.com/DoWMDEzgnA — 𝕒 𝕝 𝕖 𝕩 𝕚 𝕤 (@ilovealexis) November 18, 2023

The attention to detail in—- The Crown is just crazy man, every scene has you googling something. These people literally wear the exact same clothes that were worn by the real-life characters at the time! 😑 — E.P. (@praize_emeka) November 19, 2023

The most incredible depiction of Diana to date. I hope they throw the Emmy at her. I sobbed for 45/50 minutes of Ep.4



#TheCrown pic.twitter.com/DnMlEElnOs — Darian Payne🐍 (@officially_dmp) November 17, 2023

While the first part of the final season visibly takes creative liberties to fictionalise certain moments, the show offers a good and, naturally, heartbreaking portrayal of Princess Diana’s final days.