The entertainment industry has lost another creator, Rob Gibbs, the man responsible for the magic that Pixar created throughout our childhood. 

via GIPHY

This Pixar director, story artist and writer worked on films like Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, Inside Out, OnwardMonsters, Inc. and Incredibles 2

via GIPHY

After working in the industry for 20 years, he passed away at the age of 55. The cause of his death is still not known. 

This is a great loss for everyone who grew up watching his beautiful and inspiring films come to life. 