The entertainment industry has lost another creator, Rob Gibbs, the man responsible for the magic that Pixar created throughout our childhood.

This Pixar director, story artist and writer worked on films like Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, Inside Out, Onward, Monsters, Inc. and Incredibles 2.

After working in the industry for 20 years, he passed away at the age of 55. The cause of his death is still not known.

Heartbroken over the loss of Rob Gibbs. If you or your kids have seen any Pixar CarsToons shorts, Rob directed most of 'em. His daughter was the voice of Boo in Monsters, Inc. He was such a positive, hilarious, and heartfelt guy, who cared a lot for his crew. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/EefgQrHNRr — Daniel Chong (@threebarebears) April 24, 2020

I found out that storyboard artist and director Rob Gibbs has died today. Noted for his amazing work at Pixar, he worked at the studio for over twenty years working on films like Toy Story 2, Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Up, Inside Out, and Onward. I'm really gonna miss him. pic.twitter.com/jM2nKPQCBF — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) April 25, 2020

Rob Gibbs was such a talented writer, storyboard artist, and animation director for @Disney and @Pixar. His most iconic work was his storyboard art for Monster’s Inc and how he made the movie look so colorful with many unique looking characters. R.I.P. Rob Gibbs! #RobGibbs pic.twitter.com/QhaDHJI6Rf — Omid #ACNH 🍊🏝 (@OmidIranmanesh) April 25, 2020

This is a great loss for everyone who grew up watching his beautiful and inspiring films come to life.