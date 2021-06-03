Much like Srikant's perpetual delay when it came to coming for meetings, the second season of The Family Man 2 seemed to be delayed forever... but no more.

Because the second season is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Yes, all 9 episodes of the second season have been released on the platform and this just means one thing - it's time to binge-watch the show right till the weekend!

Of course, those of us who can't pull an all-nighter, will also be staying away from social media where the season is already trending!

@PrimeVideoIN : The family man season 2 will release on 4th June midnight.

Also @PrimeVideoIN after releasing season 2 early around 8pm:#TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/q7XqY9Z7Yq — PRINCE SINGH (@princesonu2019) June 3, 2021

#TheFamilyMan2 1st 15 mins 1st episode 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 — Rocky (@Rocky95539721) June 3, 2021

Hello Everyone #TheFamilyMan2 is streaming leave whatever you are doing and watch @BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2

Next 402 minutes are booked

Don't disturb — Amardeep (@coder_emotion) June 3, 2021

But whether you watch the entire season tonight itself, or through the weekend, fun times seem to be guaranteed!