Much like Srikant's perpetual delay when it came to coming for meetings, the second season of The Family Man 2 seemed to be delayed forever... but no more. 

Because the second season is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 

Yes, all 9 episodes of the second season have been released on the platform and this just means one thing - it's time to binge-watch the show right till the weekend! 

Of course, those of us who can't pull an all-nighter, will also be staying away from social media where the season is already trending! 

But whether you watch the entire season tonight itself, or through the weekend, fun times seem to be guaranteed! 