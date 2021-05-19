If you thought the most explosive thing about season 1 of The Family Man was the climax, then think again. Because Amazon Prime Video just dropped the trailer for the second season, and looks like Srikant's life, at work and outside of it, is all set to get a lot more fiery!

The trailer hints at a job change for Srikant, that presumably allows him more time for his wife, who he is in therapy with, and his children, who are just as cheeky as before.

However, while Srikant is saving files, JK is saving the country. And this time around, there is a new, deadlier terrorist in the midst.

Amidst battling FOMO & terrorists, Srikant is back with his witty one-liners and inability to strike a work-life balance. You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. Season 2 releases on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.