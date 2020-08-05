After all those sneak peeks, Amazon Prime Video has finally released a full-length trailer of The Boys season two.

The trailer shows a more insane season where Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his team are not only running away from the law but are also expanding their team to find those 'Supe' terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Supes have a new team member, Stormfront (Aya Cash), a woman who wishes to rule the world with an army of supes and might be a bigger terror than Homelander (Antony Starr) himself.

The eight-episode season kicks off next month. While the first three episodes will land on 4 September, the rest will drop weekly until 9 October when the season finale airs.

You can watch the trailer here :

All pictures are sourced from the trailer.