Looks like Alia Bhatt is on a roll this year as she is seen playing striking characters which have already created a lot of buzz.
VERSATILITY is the WORD!✨💥❤#AliaBhatt #GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/WanyyyAMpJ— HBD Aluu 👸🏻✨ (@Akash08_AM22) February 24, 2021
When Alia's look for Gangubai Kathiawadi came out, we couldn't help but watch the teaser at least twice to grasp the way she is carrying the character.
in cinemas 30th July, 2021 ❤️#GangubaiKathiawadi #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @bhansali_produc pic.twitter.com/DSotMR5S1r— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 24, 2021
But it seems that she has done it again and this time for a new movie - Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR).
Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary!— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 15, 2021
Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all :)@tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/NFe4WwjS6u
Alia shared on Instagram a sneak peek into the character of Sita.
Since the movie RRR is based during the 1920s when the country was under the rule of Britain, Sita's character is designed and dressed keeping the same in mind.
In the movie, Alia will be playing the role of Sita opposite Ram Charan, who plays the role of Ramaraju.
Needless to say, people had a lot to say about this look.
I'm excited only for you good luck for #RRRMovie— PATHAN ✙ (@IshtiaqueSrkian) March 15, 2021
& very Happy birthday🎉#HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt https://t.co/3iPW4atZA6
Oh dang....I actually didn’t think she’d pull it off but she looks great. The South Indian/Telugu look suits her..... https://t.co/H2eWEL7Sls— Brahmanandam stan account. 🌺 (@entojeevitham) March 15, 2021
i wasn't ready for it ma'am 🥺😻#Sita || #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt https://t.co/vJOqxzK2Qy— 𝙖𝙡𝙪'𝙨 𝙙𝙖𝙮 //ʑœ (@btrrfIy) March 15, 2021
She is such a pretty lady with so much of talent!!! Yayyy!! @aliaa08 💞💞💞 https://t.co/H8I4BP7UOQ— Ruhi Prasad (@ruhiinoor) March 15, 2021
The sadness in her eyes.— Pavitra Kumari 🇮🇳 (@PavitraKumarii) March 15, 2021
The cuteness on her face.
The determination in her posture.
The incredible #AliaBhatt #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt . May you continue to raise the bar of acting. Love you to the eternity and beyond.@aliaa08 ❤️❤️ https://t.co/jId4qpRuEb
One thing is sure, with just using simple clothes and makeup, the character screams of will, determination, and depth. But only time will tell how true is this.