Looks like Alia Bhatt is on a roll this year as she is seen playing striking characters which have already created a lot of buzz.

When Alia's look for Gangubai Kathiawadi came out, we couldn't help but watch the teaser at least twice to grasp the way she is carrying the character.

But it seems that she has done it again and this time for a new movie - Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR).

Alia shared on Instagram a sneak peek into the character of Sita.

Since the movie RRR is based during the 1920s when the country was under the rule of Britain, Sita's character is designed and dressed keeping the same in mind.



In the movie, Alia will be playing the role of Sita opposite Ram Charan, who plays the role of Ramaraju.



Needless to say, people had a lot to say about this look.

this type of roles are tailor made for anushka shetty

dont know why south directors are casting these bollywood dumbfucks https://t.co/4FhMDMsTW0 — ♠₦ł₭ⱧłⱠ➐ (@nikhil_salvator) March 15, 2021

Oh dang....I actually didn’t think she’d pull it off but she looks great. The South Indian/Telugu look suits her..... https://t.co/H2eWEL7Sls — Brahmanandam stan account. 🌺 (@entojeevitham) March 15, 2021

She is such a pretty lady with so much of talent!!! Yayyy!! @aliaa08 💞💞💞 https://t.co/H8I4BP7UOQ — Ruhi Prasad (@ruhiinoor) March 15, 2021

The sadness in her eyes.



The cuteness on her face.



The determination in her posture.



The incredible #AliaBhatt #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt . May you continue to raise the bar of acting. Love you to the eternity and beyond.@aliaa08 ❤️❤️ https://t.co/jId4qpRuEb — Pavitra Kumari 🇮🇳 (@PavitraKumarii) March 15, 2021

The reason y she is the best actress of her generation coz she is pushing all boundaries. Proud to be her fan since SOTY only . Fan forever 🤩🤩🤩🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️ @aliaa08 https://t.co/S9bWuNlywo — Shaharyar (@iShaharyar_MD) March 15, 2021

One thing is sure, with just using simple clothes and makeup, the character screams of will, determination, and depth. But only time will tell how true is this.