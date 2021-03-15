Looks like Alia Bhatt is on a roll this year as she is seen playing striking characters which have already created a lot of buzz. 

When Alia's look for Gangubai Kathiawadi came out, we couldn't help but watch the teaser at least twice to grasp the way she is carrying the character. 

But it seems that she has done it again and this time for a new movie - Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). 

Alia shared on Instagram a sneak peek into the character of Sita.

Since the movie RRR is based during the 1920s when the country was under the rule of Britain, Sita's character is designed and dressed keeping the same in mind. 

In the movie, Alia will be playing the role of Sita opposite Ram Charan, who plays the role of Ramaraju.

Needless to say, people had a lot to say about this look. 

One thing is sure, with just using simple clothes and makeup, the character screams of will, determination, and depth. But only time will tell how true is this. 