Despite the never-ending stream of controversies focusing on Ezra Miller, The Hollywood Reporter states that The Flash has outdone itself in test screenings. This has already soared the expectations of fans desperately awaiting the film.

Executives and creatives feel they have a critical and commercial success on their hands that lives up to the high ratings it has been receiving at test screenings since Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

Miller has been the subject of controversies and arrests for the previous two years. Miller finally addressed their troubling actions in a statement provided to Variety earlier this month: "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour."

Film producers Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were exploring all of their options for "Flash," including cancelling the $200 million film if Miller's behaviour worsened.

The actor is believed to have not cared about the negative press, but they were frightened by the thought of the movie being shelved and were propelled to act.

For the uninitiated, The Flash is currently slated to hit theatres on June 23, 2023.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery has postponed Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to March 17, 2023 and December 25, 2023, respectively.