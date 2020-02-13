After gifting us a land of beautiful imagery and unparalleled aesthetics in The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wes Anderson has returned with The French Dispatch, which appears to be yet another masterclass in brilliant storytelling.

The film, which is inspired by Anderson's love for the magazine The New Yorker, stars some of the most talented Hollywood actors like Billy Murray, Owen Wilson, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, and many others.

At this point, it's not a question of who stars in it, but rather, of who doesn't?

From the looks of the trailer, it appears to be story of a magazine The French Dispatch, whose editor-in-chief is Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Billy Murray). And the magazine covers a diverse range of stories, from 'world politics, the arts high and low, and diverse stories of human interest', sourced through a network of ex-pat journalists.

As always, Anderson brings back colour into our lives. You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film is scheduled to release on July 24, 2020.