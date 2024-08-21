K-Drama Fanatics, buckle up!

In this article, we have mentioned the upcoming shows that will leave you laughing, crying, and questioning your own life choices – like why the hell you haven’t moved to Seoul yet!

So, hold onto your kimchi, dim the lights and get ready for some serious binge-watching marathon that will leave you saying, just one more episode – every single time. Read on.

Soompi

1. The Frog – August 23

Netflix

The show revolves around Gu Sang-Jun, who manages a rural motel, and Jeon Young-Ha, who operates a remote forest pension. Both encounter a surprising and unexpected event in the summer of 2021.

IMDb

2. Cinderella At 2 AM – August 24

Viki

The series delves into the life of Ha Yoon-Seo, a self-reliant woman who is convinced that fairy tales aren’t real, as she tries to end her relationship with Seo Joo-Won, a hopeless romantic who believes love transcends all conditions.

Rakuten Viki

3. No Gain No Love – August 26

Amazon Prime Video

The show focuses on Son Hae-Young, a woman who marries for financial security, and Kim Ji-Wook, who becomes her husband to avoid causing harm. What follows is several humorous and heartwarming twists.

Grid ID

4. Queen Woo – August 29

Tving

The show centers on Queen Woo and a crisis that follows when her husband, the King Of Goguryeo, dies unexpectedly. She must navigate through a power struggle involving five tribes to establish a new king within a tight 24-hour deadline.

IMDb

5. Officer Black Belt – September 13

Netflix

The series highlights the work of a contractor at the Ministry Of Justice who manages individuals wearing electronic ankle bracelets and addresses verbal abuse and violence in emergency situations.

IMDb

6. Romance In The House – September 15

Netflix

The series follows Byeon Moo-Jin, who faced bankruptcy and divorce twelve years ago. He reappears as a multi-billionaire 14 years later, reconnecting with his daughter and ex-wife.

IMDb

