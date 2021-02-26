The eagerly awaited thriller, The Girl On The Train, released today on Netflix. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name, the mystery thriller has got rave reviews on Twitter, with people praising Parineeti Chopra's performance. Here are 15 tweets you should check out before watching the movie.
Just watched #TheGirlOnTheTrain . @ParineetiChopra fantastic, fabulous, magnificent, outstanding, brilliant, excellent and heart winning performance is the delightful to watch in this movie. pic.twitter.com/6KDZSKOM9k— Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRa15743279) February 26, 2021
ALL HAIL PARINEETI CHOPRA THE SINGER !!!! The most soothing yet haunting voice- a true ARTISTE 💅 #TheGirlOnTheTrain @ParineetiChopra https://t.co/7g7NVsvcRT— aryaan 🥂 (@AslamAryaan) February 26, 2021
What a brilliant performance by @ParineetiChopra ❤💥👌🏻 !!!— Simranjeet singh (@simranjeetsaini) February 26, 2021
Suspense -💯
Performance - 💯
#TheGirlOnTheTrain pic.twitter.com/4UpDOubNsq
IT’S SUCH A GOOD DAY TO BE A PARINEETI CHOPRA STAN !!!!! This woman has been killing it since her first and now it’s time for ya’ll to hype her up because MIRA KAPOOR IS HERE MFS. #TheGirlOnTheTrain @ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/Bnb7RwMpCi— aryaan 🥂 (@AslamAryaan) February 26, 2021
Just saw the excellent triiler on #netfilx. It was an amazing time to explore the new faces of you in #TheGirlOnTheTrain Genuinely @ParineetiChopra Maam,you are Trump card in this movie, you have performed extraordinary excitement and trill wd @ribhudasgupta. pic.twitter.com/A0ljsNrQMY— imARanjan (@akash426_ranjan) February 26, 2021
What a powerful performance by Parineeti in #TheGirlOnTheTrain!! She really showed the act in actress. One of the best movies I’ve seen recently! I did not see the twist coming at all! Well done to the whole team!!! 👏🏾@ParineetiChopra— Kiran ❀ (@kirannsharmaa) February 26, 2021
Just finished watching #PaulaHawkins #TheGirlOnTheTrain Bollywood adaption starting @ParineetiChopra Directed By @ribhudasgupta for @NetflixIndia and what a fantastic ride wow with hard-hiting suspense that is jaw breaking what a performance from the characters bravo ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/JIaUEDxnfj— Surjit Reads And Recommends (@surjitparekh615) February 26, 2021
she slayed and how !!!! ❤️#TheGirlOnTheTrain pic.twitter.com/SVGV9Y2A5u— akritii (@malhotrasgirl) February 26, 2021
Just Finished the movie on Netflix #thegirlonthetrain , @ParineetiChopra you are Trump card in this movie, you have performed extraordinary, wish you have released this movie on theatre, then thrill was more extraordinary.. 👍👍👍👍 from my side. pic.twitter.com/okGU3AQX0M— chetan pohkar (@c_pohkar) February 26, 2021
#TheGirlOnTheTrain @ParineetiChopra Steals the show completely in this Decent mystery thriller. Parineeti's Career best performance . Her acting was solid. The way she portrayed the Alcoholic Amnesia Mira kapoor is awesome ❤️#ParineetiChopra ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uuyXR8NdV9— Deep Nikil Raj (@DeepNikil1997) February 26, 2021
#TheGirlOnTheTrain Haven’t read or seen the original but the Bollywood adaptation is pretty captivating! Kept me hooked. Has to be @ParineetiChopra finest performance till date. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Priyanka Sharma (@ipriyankaaaa) February 26, 2021
Put some respect on her damn name.— 𝘼𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙥𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙨🌟#Samyanka (@noScrubs96) February 26, 2021
Go and stream #TheGirlOnTheTrain now.@ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/F7IQewFVgH
WOW WOW WOW! #TheGirlOnTheTrain WAS FREAKING AWESOME!! The plot twist holy shit did not see it coming! Parineeti was OUTSTANDINGGGGGGG— Falak/फ़लक ❤️ Varun/Humpty/Dan💕 (@Falakkkk1) February 26, 2021
What a brilliant performance @ParineetiChopra .. loved every bit of it. Way to go. Keep shinning 💫 #thegirlonthetrain— JITADITYA CHAUDHURI (@JitadityaC) February 26, 2021
The movie is available to stream on Netflix.