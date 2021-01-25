There's a battle and there is a battle for the ages. And, with the trailer of Godzilla vs. Kong, it certainly looks like we're getting ready for the latter.

Yes, two of the most loved fictional monsters, the giant, radioactive lizard Godzilla and the legendary, giant gorilla King Kong, are all set to battle it out, after Kong is brought out of captivity.

What exactly prompts this battle though, is still a mystery. But naturally, whenever something 'strange' is afoot, our Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown is not far away.

The film also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry, among others.

The real question, of course, remains - whose side are you on?

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film will release in theatres and exclusively on HBO Max (US only) on March 26.