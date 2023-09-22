Vicky Kaushal’s The Great Indian Family has now hit the theatres and the audience has mixed reviews about the movie.

This drama focuses on a man, Ved Vyas Tripathi (Vicky Kaushal), whose life turns upside down after his actual identity and religion are revealed to the entire world.

The movie also features Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra.

Here are some tweets that one must read before watching the movie:

I only wish YRF promoted this better because movies like these need to be made and need to be watched. The story is really meaningful and the movie is very funny especially in the first half. Comedy, drama, an entertaining watch ❤️ You get it all in #TheGreatIndianFamily ♥️ — K 💫🤍 (@miss__obvious) September 22, 2023

In a country so fissured, at a time when religious hate crimes are rising by the day, a mainstream films sends across a message of love and unity.#TheGreatIndianFamily may not be a gem in filmmaking but deserves a theatrical watch for its message.



Let their be love. — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) September 22, 2023

Just saw #TheGreatIndianFamily & i must say that its an entertaining film with a social message in it.

But it was too lengthy.

Still its worth watching film. #VickyKaushal acted well & #ManushiChillar looked beautiful 😍

Supporting casts were good too. pic.twitter.com/hE8DdFwK27 — Amol (@amol1990photos) September 22, 2023

Interval update: so #TheGreatIndianFamily is like Dhool Ka Phool, except here a Muslim kid finds out that he has been raised in a Hindu upper-caste family, that too in an Islamophobic society while partaking in discrimination all his life? Dunno where it's gonna go with this. — Pramit (@pramitheus) September 22, 2023

#TheGreatIndianFamilyReview

Rating – ⭐️⭐️#TheGreatIndianFamily is a half baked family drama which rides on bygone era story. Film has some entertaining moments in the first half but falls completely flat in second half when film starts getting preachy with illogical twist &… pic.twitter.com/DuHOuas4Lw — Mahendra Singh Dhoni 🇮🇳 (@alvi_murtaza7) September 22, 2023

#TheGreatIndianFamilyReview

After a Blockbuster #ThugsOfHindostan, director #VijayKrishnaAcharya comes up with yet another Blockbuster, #TheGreatIndianFamily!! @yrf could have released this one directly on @NetflixIndia!! I am amazed at the standard of Scripts they choose!! — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) September 22, 2023

#TheGreatIndianFamily Film dekhne Jo koi jaayenga plz Saath me Sar Dard ki goli zarur lekar jaana … @vickykaushal09 @yrf — Surendra Saneshwar (@SurendraSanesh3) September 22, 2023

Kumud Mishra is SO good in #TheGreatIndianFamily — Isha Sharma (@BeyondEllipses) September 22, 2023

#TheGreatIndianFamily Beautiful movie!! It was hilarious and emotional !! Well made movie ! @vickykaushal09 you are an amazing actor, it’s your acting that made difference !! @ManushiChhillar did her role well , way it was scripted and directed along with vicky made the movie,4⭐️ pic.twitter.com/sAIoO9mzl8 — Jay Menon (@foodiemenon) September 22, 2023

Great performances from Vicky Kaushal, as well as the rest of the cast. It's packed surprisingly well despite relying mostly on long dialogue scenes. The songs are okay? I dunno how many people will actually watch it but I think #TheGreatIndianFamily deserves attention. — Pramit (@pramitheus) September 22, 2023

The movie seems like a rollercoaster ride of emotions.