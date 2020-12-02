Former WWE Champion, The Great Khali, joined the farmers' protest at the Tikri border on Tuesday, 1st December.

He shared a couple of videos in which he can be seen participating in the protest along with other farmers.

This is how people reacted to his participation in the protests.

The great Khali has joined farmers' protests.



This is bad news for Amit Shah. He will need extra policemen to lift him and put in the police vehicle. — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) December 1, 2020

Full Support to Farmers.



Now the Great Khali @g8khali joins the protest.. pic.twitter.com/lPuacCN2VN — زماں (@Delhiite_) December 1, 2020

The Great Khali at the farmer protests.



[Remarkable just how widespread this agitation is amongst Punjabis.]https://t.co/MJCK087Epg — Shoaib Daniyal (@ShoaibDaniyal) December 1, 2020

Several other Bollywood celebrities and cricketers have also voiced their support for agitating farmers who are staging a protest at Delhi borders against the three farm laws passed by the Union government.