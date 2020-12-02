Former WWE Champion, The Great Khali, joined the farmers' protest at the Tikri border on Tuesday, 1st December.

He shared a couple of videos in which he can be seen participating in the protest along with other farmers.

This is how people reacted to his participation in the protests.

Several other Bollywood celebrities and cricketers have also voiced their support for agitating farmers who are staging a protest at Delhi borders against the three farm laws passed by the Union government.