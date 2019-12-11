We need all your attention if you're a horror buff, looking for a horror movie that'll shake you to the core.

The mysterious jump-scare horror movie The Grudge is making a comeback in 2020 and we cannot keep calm.

Directed by Nicolas Pesce, this will star Lin Shaye, Andrea Riseborough and John Cho revolving around the same old eerie house but the trailler looks scarier than ever.

If you have what it takes to watch the trailer of this jump-scare horror, click on the video below:

The movie is officially set to release on January 2nd 2020, in theatres near you.