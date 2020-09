The follow up to the immensely frightening Haunting of Hill House is coming to Netflix soon, titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, and the trailer just dropped. This season will be loosely based on the 1898 horror novel The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, and going by the trailer, it's going to be pretty damn creepy.

This time, we're at a different haunted house, and there's a whole lot of scares going around.

Check out the trailer below.