Crime, drama, and so much more, House Of Gucci's trailer has us at the edge of our seats. Starring Lady Gaga in the role of Patrizia Reggiani, this film is based on the true story of how she tried orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci.

While Adam Driver plays the role of the former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci, the cast also includes impressive actors like Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons.

And yes, this is Jared Leto and his new avatar for the film.

Set in 1995, the film depicts the events and aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani and everything that lead up to it.

Adam Driver still looks as fine as ever!

The film stars veteran actor Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, the older Gucci brother who founded the Gucci name, while Jared Leto plays his son, Paolo Gucci. Jeremy Irons will be seen in the role Rodolfo Gucci, a member of the Gucci family and an Italian actor. And Reeve Carney will play the role of Tom Ford in the film.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is slated to release in the month of November in theatres.

