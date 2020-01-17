Remember how the Jonas Brothers decided to get back together, reignite our childhood crush, and then serve us the most epic song video, Sucker. You know the one they shot with their partners, Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle.

Well, they've done it again with the video for their song, What A Man Gotta Do. And we love it, again!

The song shows the three brothers romancing their partners but in different settings. Nick woos Priyanka with the words, "what a man gotta do, to be totally locked up by you", as she sits and observes him in action.

*I can't be the only one who is reminded of the climax of season 2 of You on reading the lyrics.*

Joe and Sophie light up the dance floor in a dance-off. And both of them essay double roles that have us smiling like crazy.

And Kevin is trying to win back Danielle by raising a boombox under her window. Exactly like the classic, romantic gesture that John Cusack immortalized in Say Anything.

At the end of it all, the brothers have found their one true love, and we've found a new song to play on loop. You can watch the complete video here:

All images are screenshots from the video on YouTube.