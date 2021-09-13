While we were blaming 2020, we now blame this year for the travesty that just hit us: a remix of a remix and an awful one at that. Remember the iconic song Kanta Laga? Well, Neha Kakkar & Co along with Honey Singh decided to pepper it with some really cringe-worthy lyrics and video.



Here's how Twitter reacted to the song:

Not gonna lie! #KantaLaga ruined my day.

How do I unsee the video and unhear the song? — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) September 8, 2021

There is only one problem with this song. It starts.#KantaLaga pic.twitter.com/LSq0EEz2wt — Mo Mactavish 🧛‍♂️ (@blackenTheSky66) September 11, 2021

I reckon I could probably get more ReTweets and Likes for this plate of samosas than Tony Kakkar has for the terrible #KantaLaga music video. pic.twitter.com/Vprtj8zeCn — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) September 8, 2021

After listening to kanta laga by tony kakkar his old songs sounds good ngl. — Piyushjaiswal (@d3simerollin) September 8, 2021

#TonyKakkar #KantaLaga

YO YO Honey Singh joined tony kakkar



Yo Yo fans:- pic.twitter.com/Il2BEYh5nW — Himanshu Laddha (@daalchawal96) September 8, 2021

Ear specialists doctors (otologists) after release of #KantaLaga ui ui ma pic.twitter.com/9zoPH2zL1N — 𝚁𝚄𝙱𝙸𝙽𝙾𝙻 ᶠᵃⁿᵇᵒʸ (@RUBINOL5) September 8, 2021

Ear specialist's after release of tony kakkar kanta lgaa song #KantaLaga pic.twitter.com/QbYGDn5Al4 — Gauravchaudhary🐭 (@sarcasticmundda) September 8, 2021

Respected ,

Govt of INDIA

i request you to announce a relief package for victims of #KantaLaga ui ma — 𝚁𝚄𝙱𝙸𝙽𝙾𝙻 ᶠᵃⁿᵇᵒʸ (@RUBINOL5) September 8, 2021

You can watch the entire song here:

What are your views on the song? Let us know in the comments!