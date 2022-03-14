The Kashmir Files is a drama film, starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi. The film is based around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandit Community In 1990. It is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. People have strong opinions about the film and Anupam Kher's performance has been applauded for many reasons.
Watched the Kashmir files yesterday with my whole family at the theatre. Nd couldn't resist myself from posting about it. Got to know so much about my own country, which no school, no college has ever told us. Felt guilty of not knowing about our own Kashmir.#TheKashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/LqT9slCa6L— Richa Sharma (@RichaSharmaa04) March 14, 2022
Congratulations @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles. You have succeeded outside the system, on your own terms. Ideologically or otherwise I might disagree with your views and films but as a colleague I must commend you.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 13, 2022
Whole theater was stunned, forget about theater I am still not able to get myself back. If you want to know history watch it and if you want to know about future watch it twice. FOR SURE THE BEST MOVIE!!#TheKashmirFiles Thank you @vivekagnihotri pic.twitter.com/GtjIK5S1GQ— Dhruv Gupta (@Dhruv_ceh) March 13, 2022
@vivekagnihotri Can't thank you enough for making this soul shakening movie @KashmirFiles #TheKashmirFiles We are blessed to have you in this bollywood. Take a bow sir 🙏 I cried through out. Especially at the end. I'll never forget this impact.— Niharika Pole Sarwate (@niharika_pole) March 11, 2022
It's been hours & I'm still recollecting myself from flashbacks of Pushkarnath Pandit.#TheKashmirFiles is not a film but the gut-wrenching reality of a genoc!de took place 32yr back & carefully kept under the carpet so far.— The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) March 13, 2022
Just watched #TheKashmirFiles yesterday…I’m from Jammu and Kashmir and seriously there was no clear picture regarding the torture faced by Kashmiri Pandits but this movie cleared all the doubts and truth came out.. Must Watch. @dograjournalist @AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri— Bhavya Rajput (@BhavyaRajput15) March 13, 2022
Today I watched this masterpiece and I got tears in my eyes because I am a pandit I can feel the pain of Kashmiri Pandits💔 This freedom of removal of article 370 takes so much sacrifices 😢 Hats off to you sir @vivekagnihotri 🙏🏻❤️🇮🇳#TheKashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/7QNwu0Td9v— Vishal Pandey (@Vishal73_) March 13, 2022
People who want you to remember the horror of Kashmiri's Exodus, Votes to The Master of 2002. #TheKashmirFiles— Shirin Khan (@Shirinkhan0) March 13, 2022
I know it sounds cliched and might as well be - I will die peacefully now.— B (@BhawnaKak) March 13, 2022
My story has been told. It's been told beautifully. I bow down to the entire team behind the movie & the unsung heroes.
Now our story is yours. Treat it carefully. #TheKashmirFiles @vivekagnihotri
Watched #TheKashmirFiles today. Heart wrenching story of Kashmiri pundits. Its a must watch movie for everyone. pic.twitter.com/JLBcwfXh8w— Kiran Amble (@abkirana) March 13, 2022
Just watched #TheKashmirFiles feeling numb .... must watch for everyone— exsecular (@ExSecular) March 13, 2022
The film was theatrically released on 11 March 2022.