If you've been patiently AND eagerly waiting to see hottie Noah Flynn AKA Jacob Elordi back on screen, then your wait is finally over.

Actor Joey King AKA Elle Evans announced on her IG page that the much-anticipated sequel to her rom-com The Kissing Booth will premiere on Netflix on July 24.

Twitter is super excited.

When we last left off with The Kissing Booth, Elle was seeing Noah off to college at the airport before and hopped on his motorbike.

Now it's not sure whether we'll see Noah back again or not, but we're crossing our fingers and just can't wait to see what happens in Kissing Booth 2.