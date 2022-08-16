Humsafar, the romantic drama that made a place in the audience's hearts with its relatable characters and background score, is one of the most-watched shows in our nation.

Apart from its plotline, if you loved the protagonists of that show then you are in luck because they are returning to our television screens.

No, we are not kidding!

The moment we all have been waiting for ages is now here as Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer The Legend Of Maula Jatt just dropped its trailer and we cannot keep calm, for obvious reasons.

The trailer of this action drama fantasy revolves around Maula Jatt (Fawad Khan), a vicious prizefighter with a tortured past, who seeks vengeance against the most feared warrior and the leader of a brutal gang, Noori Natt (Hamza Ali Abbasi).

From a chocolate dream chap to a kohl-eyed badass, we cannot wait for Fawad Khan to sweep us off our feet with his bang-on performance. We are totally crushing on his looks because why not?

Also, we can't wait to relive the magic of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan's romance on-screen again.

The trailer of the epic movie certainly seems like a thrilling rollercoaster ride of action and drama.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the movie is scheduled for theatrical release on October 13.

You can watch the trailer here:

It looks like The Legend Of Maula Jatt is going to be an interesting watch!

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.