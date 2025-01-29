It was in 2016 that I heard the name ‘Coldplay’ for the first time when they were all set to perform in Mumbai. I belong to a tier-3 city in Odisha and still could get a sense of their popularity because of social media. Cut to 2025, I attended their concert in Mumbai and finally understood how a concert can actually ‘change your life’. No wonder they are arguably the most loved and popular bands in the world right now. With all the excellence and magic they have created, success has inevitably followed them, in terms of money and fame.

Net worth

While all the band members have equal contribution in making the band what it is today, the fans feel a special connection with the lead singer Chris Martin. Being the frontperson, he constantly interacts with the crowd and his charm and kindness is infectious. Chris is said to have a net worth of $160 million (₹ 1,382 Cr), while the other band members Guy, Will, and Jonny have an estimated net worth is $100 million each.

Luxury Cars

Owing to his luxurious lifestyle, Chris reportedly owns a Jeep Wrangler JK, which typically costs around ₹ 70 lakh.

In addition to this, he also is said to own a 1966 Shelby 350GT.

Lavish Properties

Martin owns multiple luxurious properties in Malibu and London. According to Realtor.com and Benzinga, Chris purchased a Cape Cod-style mansion in Malibu for $12.5 million (₹ 108 Cr) in 2020. However, after just a year he sold it for $14.4 million (₹ 124 Cr). With five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a two-story, two-bedroom guesthouse, a game room, home theater, high-end kitchen, this house surely was one from the dreamlands.

His another house at Malibu was bought in 2018 with $4.5 million (₹ 38 Cr). This establishment earlier used to be the iconic Malibu Playhouse. Spanning 6.5 acres, it has a hexagonal structure and a wellness retreat, horse facility, and recording studio.

According to The Standard, Chris had purchased a $5,475,000 (₹ 47 Cr) 60s ranch house in Point Dume. The 1,800-square-foot layout has a designer kitchen, heated flooring, floor-to-ceiling glass slider openings and a pretty garden with a koi pond.

Diet

Being a global superstar and performing all over the world, Chris always stays on a strict diet. In a podcast with Conan O’Brien, Chris revealed that he had stop having dinner after his lunch with one of his heroes Bruce Springsteen. Bruce seemed fitter than Chris despite being nearly twice of his age. After learning that Bruce only took one meal a day, Chris adapted the same formula as his next challenge. Now he doesn’t have food post 4 PM.

And after all this, Chris has Dakota as his partner. Bro can’t win more than this in life.