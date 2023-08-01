Made In Heaven is coming back with its second season, and people are understandably excited. There are emotions involved here, and they’re a lot for a web-series. It’s one thing to like a show, it’s another to have to wait (as long as four years) for a show that you liked. And that’s probably why we’re all a little bit dramatic.

But now that the trailer is out, there’s so much more that we’re looking forward to. For one, there are too many talented people sharing the screen which is overwhelming to look at. Of course, the shaadis are clearly going to be as glamorous as the first season – and rich people getting married is a timelessly favourite genre.

The gap between season one and two was inexpressibly annoying. But it looks like, with the trailer, all is forgiven. These reactions are proof:

As expected. It's fire 🔥🔥

Time to re-watch the first season. https://t.co/B93vl0NSYk — J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) August 1, 2023

Waited this one for ETERNITY…..

WELL IT'S NVR TOO LATE

THANK YOU @PrimeVideoIN for giving us another season for

Made in Heaven…..

Love the way @sobhitaD she was the find off the Season 1

Hopefully she brings more flair just like she did it #NightManager….

She's AWESOME…. https://t.co/42n93MbGj8 — Vineet Chawla (@vineetrajouri) August 1, 2023

mannnnnnnnn boom how do i wait for thisssss https://t.co/vulhoGziAp — Aryan Patel (@aryan_patel18) August 1, 2023

Oh my god….This looks so good!!!! https://t.co/nQI3FBdX9U — Reet 🌈💖 (@deansbestie_) August 1, 2023

First season was so well-written in depicting the complexities of the characters, their background, ambitions, desperation and simultaneously addressing Social stigmas of the respective weddings in each episode. Hope S2 can live up to the expectations. #MadeInHeaven https://t.co/SUCBrQdypW — Debi (@WhoDebi) August 1, 2023

Okay this is BIGGER, BETTER AND BOLDER.. Can't waitttt https://t.co/8RycCjU8EN — Shantanu Sharma 🌈 (@_sharmashantanu) August 1, 2023

Can't wait, #women are getting so much of screen time!! Wohoo!! https://t.co/hRWgrLMbzP — Mahima Seth (@mahimaseth28) August 1, 2023

Oh my god…this seems all worth the wait. Sobhita you beauty 🤌 https://t.co/knMk1rPQde — I.🚀 (@ohshushIsha2) August 1, 2023

It’s a literal countdown, here.