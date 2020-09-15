Disney have finally released the trailer for the second season of the Star Wars show, The Mandalorian.

Last year, the show released to critical acclaim, with favourable reviews for the story and the cast, especially Pedro Pascal's title character.

Following on from last season's story, this season will find Mando trying to look for a new home for The Child, or baby Yoda as the fans have come to call it, with the Empire hot on their heels.

It looks like Jedi might be making an appearance this season.

Oh and also, did we mention, X-Wings?

We'll not waste your time any further. Check out the trailer:

The Mandalorian season 2 will release on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 30th October. Hopefully it will be released in India on the same date.