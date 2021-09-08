The Matrix Resurrections promotional website has debuted, with 180,000 teaser variations for the fourth Matrix film, which will be released on December 22.
A famous shot includes Reeves’ Neo swallowing a blue pill while a much older, balder man appears in his mirror reflection.
With Keanu Reeves returning in his iconic character Neo, Twitter has got so much to talk about. Have a look.
Keanu as Neo in The Matrix 4!! I’ve beeeeen wishing for this haha.— Isaac Santos (@IsaacRay12) September 8, 2021
So Keanu’s look in the Matrix 4 is “John Wick…but in the matrix”?— Kenjac (@JackKennedy) September 7, 2021
To that, I say hell yea pic.twitter.com/3m7J5LqgAk
Actually, Keanu is just Keanu is all his movies. Neo, and John Wick are just nicknames.— Juan Charovsky | juanc.eth 🦇🔊 (@jcharovsky) September 7, 2021
John Wick 4 - Matrix 4 crossover multiverse Neo = Mr. Wick@ridhaaf_— Azvya (@erstevn) September 8, 2021
I don't know, it kind of ruins it for me that he looks like John Wick instead of Neo. I'm sure I'll get over it but for now, it's bugging me.— Doug FM (@theDougFM) September 7, 2021
John wick is just ted with facial hair— Tyler Chadwick (@Chadwick540) September 7, 2021
Holy shit I cannot wait— Lucas (@MSUDevotee) September 7, 2021
I feel like John Wick, Neo, and Constantine are all intertwined in some weird interdimensional way.— Curtis Taylor (@curtisd0101) September 7, 2021
John Wick is just Neo living a simulated life in the Matrix. The Matrix just recast Trinity as his dog.— CackalackySC2.0 (@CackalackySC) September 7, 2021
My thoughts exactly!! I can't see Keanu with long hair and a beard as anything other than John Wick haha!— Dhayana (@MissDeusGeek) September 8, 2021
That he somehow got sexier with age... How does he do it.— Jhinbeats (@JhinBeats) September 8, 2021