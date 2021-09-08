The Matrix Resurrections promotional website has debuted, with 180,000 teaser variations for the fourth Matrix film, which will be released on December 22.

A famous shot includes Reeves’ Neo swallowing a blue pill while a much older, balder man appears in his mirror reflection.

With Keanu Reeves returning in his iconic character Neo, Twitter has got so much to talk about. Have a look.

Keanu as Neo in The Matrix 4!! I’ve beeeeen wishing for this haha. — Isaac Santos (@IsaacRay12) September 8, 2021

So Keanu’s look in the Matrix 4 is “John Wick…but in the matrix”?



To that, I say hell yea pic.twitter.com/3m7J5LqgAk — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) September 7, 2021

Actually, Keanu is just Keanu is all his movies. Neo, and John Wick are just nicknames. — Juan Charovsky | juanc.eth 🦇🔊 (@jcharovsky) September 7, 2021

John Wick 4 - Matrix 4 crossover multiverse Neo = Mr. Wick@ridhaaf_ — Azvya (@erstevn) September 8, 2021

I don't know, it kind of ruins it for me that he looks like John Wick instead of Neo. I'm sure I'll get over it but for now, it's bugging me. — Doug FM (@theDougFM) September 7, 2021

John wick is just ted with facial hair — Tyler Chadwick (@Chadwick540) September 7, 2021

One person playing two iconic characters at the same time. pic.twitter.com/ALDJ1KQqAO — Cortland K.G. (@cortland_g) September 7, 2021

Holy shit I cannot wait — Lucas (@MSUDevotee) September 7, 2021

I feel like John Wick, Neo, and Constantine are all intertwined in some weird interdimensional way. — Curtis Taylor (@curtisd0101) September 7, 2021

John Wick is just Neo living a simulated life in the Matrix. The Matrix just recast Trinity as his dog. — CackalackySC2.0 (@CackalackySC) September 7, 2021

My thoughts exactly!! I can't see Keanu with long hair and a beard as anything other than John Wick haha! — Dhayana (@MissDeusGeek) September 8, 2021

That he somehow got sexier with age... How does he do it. — Jhinbeats (@JhinBeats) September 8, 2021

I am looking forward to the full trailer pic.twitter.com/syGIv9OXsx — MaskedBandit (@OG_Maskedbandit) September 8, 2021

Stay on your toes as the full trailer will be released tomorrow!