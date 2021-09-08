The Matrix Resurrections promotional website has debuted, with 180,000 teaser variations for the fourth Matrix film, which will be released on December 22.

A famous shot includes Reeves’ Neo swallowing a blue pill while a much older, balder man appears in his mirror reflection.

Source: variety

With Keanu Reeves returning in his iconic character Neo, Twitter has got so much to talk about. Have a look. 

Stay on your toes as the full trailer will be released tomorrow! 