The wait is over. The red or blue pill doesn't matter right now (or does it?) because The Matrix: Resurrections trailer is here! And it's packed with a cast, action sequences, dialogues and a background score that is enough to draw you in.

Keanu Reeves is back as Neo, and so is Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

But, we also have a few new characters and faces that are just as powerful as this franchise is. Yes, that includes our very own Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it glimpse. But, we're still intrigued.

If this trailer is anything to go by, the wait is going to be worth our while... or so we hope.

You can watch the trailer here: