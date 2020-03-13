The Pataudi family of three, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are in the news for various reason. Sometimes it's about Taimur being absolutely adorable and sometimes it's about Kareena Kapoor's street fashion looks.

But why is this family always spotted outside their home?

Well, there is a reason why this mother-son duo is crossing the road all the time.

That's because the Nawabs own a property just two minutes away from their current home at Fortune Heights, Bandra. Right now, this family lives on the 10th floor of Fortune Heights in a four BHK apartment and also owns the second floor of the same apartment. But the second floor is Saif's office and Taimur's play area (what?) because royalty.

The Nawabs have a 6,000 sq feet apartment in Hicon Residency which was initially supposed to be put on rent but that never happened due to come construction flaws. So now they can cross the road to another apartment of theirs which I'm hoping is bebo's secret closet because that'll explain why she always looks so fabulous.