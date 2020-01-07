Marvel just dropped the trailer for their new film titled The New Mutants which is set in the X-Men universe. However, unlike the X-Men franchise, this film is actually a thriller-horror shot in a psychiatric hospital where the patients are all young mutants who have to figure out a way to escape.

The cast of the film includes some big names like Maisie Williams (Game Of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf) and Antonio Banderas.

This trailer will leave you with goosebumps!

Watch the full trailer:

Five years after it was first pitched, the movie is finally set to release on April 3, 2020.