The Kapil Sharma Show is famous for its spoofs and comedy sketches. But its most recent sketch is not just hilarious, but also honest AF.

Kapil Sharma Show
Source: IWMBuzz

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and director Anubhav Sinha, who recently collaborated for a rap video, were guests for one of the latest episodes.

Kapil Sharma Show
Source: IWMBuzz

And one of the sections on the episode focused on 'Raddi News' (Garbage News) where Kiku Sharda played the role of a 'Crazy News Anchor' (no points for guessing who inspired the character).

The Kapil Sharma Show
Source: YouTube

As the news anchor, Kiku delivered 'breaking news' no one actually cares about and indulged in a discussion, which was less of a conversation and more of a one-sided diatribe.

But the cherry on the cake is his vociferous demands for a 'jug'.

The video has gone viral on social media and people are appreciating this 'news':

You can watch the clipping here:

Spoof or actual news? Who can even tell!