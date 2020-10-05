The Kapil Sharma Show is famous for its spoofs and comedy sketches. But its most recent sketch is not just hilarious, but also honest AF.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and director Anubhav Sinha, who recently collaborated for a rap video, were guests for one of the latest episodes.

And one of the sections on the episode focused on 'Raddi News' (Garbage News) where Kiku Sharda played the role of a 'Crazy News Anchor' (no points for guessing who inspired the character).

As the news anchor, Kiku delivered 'breaking news' no one actually cares about and indulged in a discussion, which was less of a conversation and more of a one-sided diatribe.

But the cherry on the cake is his vociferous demands for a 'jug'.

The video has gone viral on social media and people are appreciating this 'news':

What a reality reflected by Kiku Sharda in Kapil Sharma show by portraying the Nowadays National media Channels and their way of breaking the News first, particularly the action of most aggressive and shouty journalist of India, Arnab Goswami. It's totally mind-blowing.😃 pic.twitter.com/Q0379v4bLN — Darazhar (@Darazha72798536) October 3, 2020

Bachaa Yadaav mimicking Arnab goswami in Kapil Sharma Show is the best thing I've ever seen😂😂😂👌......sahi hua Bc @kunalkamra88 bro dekhna or post karna iss video ko... u are surely gonna enjoy it😂👌https://t.co/k5Uv6R1lri — Anubhav Singh (@Anubhav14185445) October 2, 2020

#BoycottKapilSharmaShow

This made my day . Arnab ki gazab acting ke hai. Keep it up kapil sharma .https://t.co/vOggmnmOCu — Shantanu vashishatha (@noexaminseptemb) October 5, 2020

Very funny, Bachha Yadav copying Arnab Goswami on Raddi News in The Kapil Sharma Show. pic.twitter.com/WFl7n3xhiH — Save Humanity (@SaveHum65763484) October 2, 2020

the kapil sharma show: fat-shames, makes misogynistic jokes, sexist comments and is overall problematic



desi twt: ....



the kapil sharma show: calls out a news channel on their cringeworthy reporting skills and the way they dramatize everything



desi twt: https://t.co/xINbqbwPiA — kru 🦇 spooky era (@rufflestyles) October 5, 2020

KAPIL SHARMA N HIS TEAM TROLLED INDIAN NEWS CHANNELS +😂 ARNAB



ME RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/KdYereahSQ — SRKian AMAN (@srkian_aman_) October 4, 2020

You can watch the clipping here:

Spoof or actual news? Who can even tell!