The trailer for Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu, released today and it appears that the filmmakers took the phrase, 'unleash the madness' a little too seriously. Because there is little that makes sense in the trailer.

It appears to be the story of a young man (Aditya Roy Kapoor) who, along with his partner (Disha Patani), lives a life seeking adventure and the adrenaline rush. However, in the midst of drugs and adventure, the apparent death of his partner, directs him on the path to murders and revenge.

The trailer also introduces Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu as forces who are interested in 'killing' but driven by different reasons.

While the trailer makes little to no attempt to explain how or why exactly are the four characters hell-bent on killing people, it does remind us of the iconic theme music from Indian Idol. Especially the last ten seconds. No kidding!

You can watch the trailer here:

The movie releases on February 7, 2020. All images are screenshots from the trailer, unless specified otherwise.

