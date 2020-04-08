Science-fiction horror - a genre not limited to scares by human standards, and truly done justice to by a Spanish film called The Platform.
The premise of this supremely unsettling film is a vertical prison where those on top get what appears to be michelin-star food service, while those below starve.
It's a brutal look at how the human condition is wired to work for its own benefit, even when a person has more than he needs.
If you're looking for a visceral work that doesn't shy away from blood, filth, and questions about our existence, watch this.
Such a powerful movie. Watch Netflix's The Platform and you'll see how the metaphors of this movie are relevant in today's time. pic.twitter.com/GvRQaqER0R— 𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒂 (@trshaconde) April 5, 2020
The Platform -2020— Λｐｏｌｌｏ (@apollogalaxiee) April 2, 2020
A must watch netflix movie everyone!! pic.twitter.com/k2IOsnyz5v
Netflix: The Platform is very timely to our situation today. The ones up there won’t listen. The ones below have no choice. It takes solidarity to survive. But not everyone is willing to cooperate. pic.twitter.com/HvvKlJvCHt— Phoenix Sy 🔥 (@ItsPhoenixSy) April 2, 2020
it's so easy to take it out and shit on people below you because the people above will always always have it easier fuckkk the message this movie gives!!!! highly recommend watching the platform on netflix 💯 pic.twitter.com/V9dmEa61n9— lil shawty (@jadeampongg) March 31, 2020
The #ThePlatform on Netflix had me so stressed and invested throughout the whole movie BUT that ending has me HOT 😡 pic.twitter.com/xzTfEGa5JN— Jessa 🌻 (@jesstoofresh_) April 1, 2020
the new Netflix's horror movie The Platform (2020) is profound as well as suspenseful. it aptly allegorizes human greed, social classes, asymmetric distribution of wealth, capitalism....all while keeping me on the edge of my seat. pic.twitter.com/ZwYOVSkh8t— rafi (@polysuccharides) April 7, 2020
Netflix's The Platform film made me hungry for food, blood, and most importantly reform. 😤— Aquarius | The Lunatic (@themadkim) April 7, 2020
i just watch the platform on netflix and im never eating anything again pic.twitter.com/FW8ZIZzNRW— sinem⁸ (@mewgulfjunkie) April 8, 2020
i just watched the platform on netflix ....i’ve never seen something so fucked in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/P57oxiY48J— mary🦋 (@vinalmce) April 8, 2020
just saw The Platform on netflix.. fucking amazing and disturbing film. it was the best and worst time time to watch something like this. don't think i'd ever seen something depict human nature so accurately and bleakly pic.twitter.com/7lfcQEYEzA— Irving Oliver (@irvinggoliver) April 7, 2020
Watched The Platform on Netflix. Although bleak, brutal, gory, and with a mostly pessimistic message, I found it to be a compelling critique of the limits of our broken trickle down economic model (where those with priority access to free $$$ take more than needed & rest starves) pic.twitter.com/edDwvS9o2f— Mr A.C.Sloth ⚡ (@cloudzombi) April 5, 2020
Watch the trailer below.
If you haven't watched the film yet, do it now.