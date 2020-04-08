Science-fiction horror - a genre not limited to scares by human standards, and truly done justice to by a Spanish film called The Platform

The premise of this supremely unsettling film is a vertical prison where those on top get what appears to be michelin-star food service, while those below starve. 

It's a brutal look at how the human condition is wired to work for its own benefit, even when a person has more than he needs. 

If you're looking for a visceral work that doesn't shy away from blood, filth, and questions about our existence, watch this.

Watch the trailer below.

If you haven't watched the film yet, do it now.