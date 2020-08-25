Sugar. Spice. And everything nice. These were the ingredients chosen to create the perfect little girls.

If you've watched Cartoon Network all through your childhood, you'd very well know that these 'perfect little girls' AKA Buttercup, Blossom and Bubbles are a part of the hit show, The Powerpuff Girls.

Now, these uber-cute crime-fighting superheroes didn't just fight the baddest villains and protect their home Townsville, but also are dearly missed by every Powerpuff girls fan.

But looks like we fans don't have to wait much longer. According to Variety, the CW Network has started development on a new live-action series that will bring our fave superhero sisters into the 21st century.

In this new version, the girls will be in their 20s' and resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.

The original Powerpuff Girls series ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2005. After that, The Powerpuff Girls Movie was released in 2002, while a rebooted animated series began airing on Cartoon Network in 2016.

While this new live-action version won't exactly be the same, we're honestly excited to see what's in store.