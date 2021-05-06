One of the most loved Netflix shows ever, Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel, is officially coming to an end and we're not ready to say goodbye.

Is it really over? Yes. And as the cast begins to wrap up the shoot, we can't help but get teary-eyed over their last days on set.

Álvaro Morte aka the professor we all loved and adored, shared a video of him driving away from the set, for the last time ever, and we're already feeling nostalgic.

Itziar Ituño, who played Inspector Raquel aka Lisbon also took to Instagram to share her favourite moments on set with a series of pictures.

While we can't wait for season 5 to finally stream, we are also sad about watching one of our favourite shows come to an end. Originally slated to release in August, 2020, the show was delayed due to the pandemic and now is expected to release in the summer of 2021.