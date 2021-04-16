A fresh piece of news suggests that Kartik Aaryan has reportedly been fired from the movie Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions.

He has been kicked out because of his 'unprofessional behaviour'. Apart from this, Dharma Productions has vowed not to work with the actor ever again, as per a report.

It is pretty rare for a big banner to replace a prominent actor midway, especially when the production was already underway. Kartik Aaryan had completed 20 days of shoot for the movie.

According to sources, the production house is now replacing the actor in the sequel to their 2008 super hit, Dostana.

Reportedly, Dharma Productions was pushed by Kartik’s unprofessional behaviour and lack of clarity on the dates from his talent management agency.

Back in October 2019, Kartik had revealed that he had started preparing for Dostana 2 through a social media post where he was seen holding the film’s script in his hands. He had also talked about the film in some of his interviews, mentioning that this role will surely push boundaries for him.

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Dostana 2 was supposed to be kicked off with the cast Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and TV actor Lakshya.

Who do you think would replace him?