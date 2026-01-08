Bollywood is more than just an industry; it is a cultural phenomenon that has produced thousands of films over the last century. While box office collections often grab the headlines, the true barometer of a film’s artistic and technical soul is the number of awards it carries home.

From the sweeping epics of Sanjay Leela Bhansali to the gritty street-rap saga of Zoya Akhtar, certain films have managed to dominate award ceremonies, setting records that stay unbroken for decades. In this comprehensive guide, we explore the most awarded Bollywood movies ever, focusing on major honors like the Filmfare Awards, National Film Awards, and international accolades.

The Record Breakers: Most Filmfare Awards Won

The Filmfare Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of India,” have been the gold standard for popular cinema since 1954.2 For a long time, the record for the most wins was held at 11, but recent years have seen new champions emerge.

1. Gully Boy (2019) – 13 Awards3

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is currently the most awarded film in the history of the Filmfare Awards.4 It shattered the previous record by winning a staggering 13 trophies.

Key Wins: Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Ranveer Singh), Best Actress (Alia Bhatt), and sweeping all the supporting and technical categories.

Why it Won: The film's authentic portrayal of the Mumbai rap scene, combined with stellar performances and a hit soundtrack, made it an unstoppable force.

2. Laapataa Ladies (2024) – 13 Awards5

A recent entrant into the hall of fame, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies tied with Gully Boy by securing 13 Filmfare Awards.6 This satirical dramedy won hearts for its sharp social commentary and heartwarming narrative.

Key Wins: Best Film (Critics), Best Screenplay, and several technical honors.

Significance: Its success proves that content-driven, smaller-budget films can dominate even the most glamorous award nights.

3. Black (2005) – 11 Awards7

Until 2019, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black held the solo record for the most wins. It was a rare film that won both the “Popular” and “Critics” categories for the lead actors.

The Powerhouse Duo: Both Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji won Best Actor/Actress in both the Popular and Critics categories—a feat rarely seen.

Artistic Mastery: The film's cinematography, background score, and emotional depth were hailed as world-class.

4. Devdas (2002) – 11 Awards

Another Bhansali masterpiece, Devdas was the epitome of opulence. It equaled the record of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at the time.

Visual Brilliance: Beyond the acting, it won heavily for its sets (Nitin Desai), choreography (Saroj Khan for “Dola Re”), and music.8

5. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) – 11 Awards

Continuing his streak, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic of the matriarch of Kamathipura took home 11 awards. Alia Bhatt’s transformative performance was the centerpiece of this victory.

National Pride: Most National Film Awards

While Filmfare represents the “Popular” choice, the National Film Awards are the highest cinematic honor in India, presented by the President. These awards focus on aesthetic excellence and social relevance.

Movie Year National Awards Won Key Categories Lagaan 2001 8 Best Popular Film, Music, Costumes Sardar Udham 2021 5 Best Hindi Film, Cinematography, Audiography Haider 2014 5 Music, Choreography, Costumes, Dialogue Bajirao Mastani 2015 7 Best Director, Supporting Actress, Choreography Gangubai Kathiawadi 2022 5 Best Actress, Screenplay, Editing

Lagaan remains a standout because it didn’t just win at home; it also secured an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, making it one of the most prestigious Bollywood exports in history.9

The Global Stage: International Accolades

Some Bollywood films are “Festival Darlings,” earning more recognition at Cannes, Berlin, or Venice than at local commercial award shows.

Pather Panchali (1955): Though technically Bengali, this Satyajit Ray classic paved the way for Indian cinema globally, winning the “Best Human Document” at Cannes. 10

Though technically Bengali, this Satyajit Ray classic paved the way for Indian cinema globally, winning the “Best Human Document” at Cannes. The Lunchbox (2013): Starring Irrfan Khan, this film won the Grand Rail d’Or (Audience Award) at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for a BAFTA.

Starring Irrfan Khan, this film won the Grand Rail d’Or (Audience Award) at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for a BAFTA. Masaan (2015): 11 A gritty look at life and death in Varanasi, it won two awards at Cannes, including the FIPRESCI Prize.

A gritty look at life and death in Varanasi, it won two awards at Cannes, including the FIPRESCI Prize. Salaam Bombay! (1988):12 Directed by Mira Nair, it won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes and was nominated for an Oscar.

The Directors with the “Midas Touch”

To understand why certain movies are so highly awarded, we must look at the visionaries behind them.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: He is arguably the king of the awards circuit. His films (Black, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Gangubai) consistently sweep the technical and performance categories. He holds the record for the most “Best Film” wins as a director. Bimal Roy: A legend of the Golden Age, Roy holds the record for the most Best Director Filmfare Awards (7 wins) for classics like Do Bigha Zamin, Madhumati, and Bandini.13 Zoya Akhtar: With Gully Boy, she proved that modern, urban storytelling could be both a commercial hit and a critical juggernaut.14

Why Do These Movies Sweep Awards?

It isn’t just luck. The most awarded Bollywood movies share several common traits:

Technical Perfection: Awards like Best Cinematography, Sound Design, and Editing often go to big-budget epics or high-concept films.

Awards like Best Cinematography, Sound Design, and Editing often go to big-budget epics or high-concept films. Transformative Performances: When an actor undergoes a physical or linguistic transformation (like Amitabh in Black or Alia in Gangubai), it almost guarantees an acting trophy.

When an actor undergoes a physical or linguistic transformation (like Amitabh in Black or Alia in Gangubai), it almost guarantees an acting trophy. Cultural Impact: Films that define an era, such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) or Lagaan, tend to dominate because they resonate with both the jury and the public.

Conclusion

The landscape of Bollywood awards is shifting. While the 90s and 2000s were dominated by romantic epics and family dramas, the current era sees a mix of gritty realism (Gully Boy), feminist narratives (Gangubai Kathiawadi), and sharp satires (Laapataa Ladies). These films remind us that while “the 100-crore club” is a measure of money, the “Award Gallery” is the true measure of a film’s legacy.