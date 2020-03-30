Anyone who follows The Rock on Instagram knows about his legendary cheat meals. It's absolutely amazing what this Hercules of a man can eat. From 20 pancakes to 15 aliens to Kevin Hart, if it's his cheat day, he's eating all of it.

This Sunday, he hosted an AMA on Instagram Live while enjoying a cheat meal of 'brioche french toast smuuuthaad with peanut butter and syrup' along with some tequila and listening to Taylor Swift.

What's so special about that? Well, that french toast is the size of his head!

Obviously, on seeing that, everyone lost their shit!

Can it be called “French loaf”? That isn’t a slice of toast anymore — Josh Zeid (@Josh_Zeid14) March 29, 2020

The Rock is on Instagram Live eating the biggest french toast I've ever seen, drinking tequila whilst listening to Taylor Swift 😂😂😂 absolute legend — Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) March 29, 2020

Brooo someone go check out the Rock’s French toast on insta...... like why is it that dang big bro lol — Sala Liem (@SalaLiem) March 30, 2020

The Rock’s cheat day is a massive French toast covered in peanut butter and syrup. Jesus fucking Christ https://t.co/2u3Y0IlbZA — 🐾Smiley🐾 (@_SpiderDan) March 30, 2020

Did the Rock just take a whole loaf of bread, cut it in half, and make french toast? https://t.co/tON9GTh5rS — Captain Murtaugh (@TheRealKDrennen) March 30, 2020

The thickness of that French toast makes me uncomfy — mike rotch (@rotch69_mike) March 30, 2020

These times have given us a lot of things. Including the Rock livestreaming while he drinks, eats French toast, and listen to Taylor Swift. Can we get more of that and less of the apocalypse please? #therock — Dean Harrison🌈 (@mediocre1gatsby) March 29, 2020

Well, if you are inspired by The Rock and want to eat french toasts like that, you must also work out like him. Don't be lazy. But honest to God though, that's huge!