Anyone who follows The Rock on Instagram knows about his legendary cheat meals. It's absolutely amazing what this Hercules of a man can eat. From 20 pancakes to 15 aliens to Kevin Hart, if it's his cheat day, he's eating all of it. 

This Sunday, he hosted an AMA on Instagram Live while enjoying a cheat meal of 'brioche french toast smuuuthaad with peanut butter and syrup' along with some tequila and listening  to Taylor Swift. 

What's so special about that? Well, that french toast is the size of his head!

Obviously, on seeing that, everyone lost their shit!

Well, if you are inspired by The Rock and want to eat french toasts like that, you must also work out like him. Don't be lazy. But honest to God though, that's huge!