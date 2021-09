The moment we've been waiting for is finally here. The season 3 trailer of You has just released and we've never been more scared, and apparently neither has Joe Goldberg.

Joe and Love are finally raising a baby together, but what happens when two serial killers start having marital trouble? Couples therapy may not cut it this time.

The new season promises love.

A new obsession.

And a whole lot of murder.

Watch the trailer here:

The season 3 will premiere on Netflix from October 15 onwards.