In wake of protests against racism, the makers of popular show The Simpsons have decided not to use white actors to voice characters of colour. This includes, among others, Harry Shearer as Dr. Julius Hibbert.

The announcement was made with the statement:

Moving forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.

Earlier this year, Hank Azaria, the actor who lent voice to Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, said that he has decided to quit.

Which in turn was a decision that came after the release of 2017 documentary The Problem with Apu, by comedian Hari Kondabolu.

Hari had reacted to the news with this tweet:

Meanwhile other white actors, like Mike Henry of Family Guy and Kristen Bell of Central Park, have also decided to not play characters of colour.

About time this happened; but is it enough?