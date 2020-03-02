Sooryavanshi brings back the Rohit Shetty cinematic cop universe and it's even crazier, more physics-defying, and far, far longer than ever before.

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role as an officer with Anti-Terrorist Squad, the film focuses on the Indian intelligence team's attempt to foil a prospective terror attack on Mumbai.

The ensemble cast has Jackie Shroff playing the villain, along with Kumud Mishra and Sikandar Kher.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif as Akshay Kumar's wife, who apparently loses a child in the fight against terrorism, and Jaaved Jaaferi as Akshay's Kumar's boss.

And naturally, the film brings together all of Rohit Shetty's cop heroes from Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Singham (Ajay Devgn) to build the ultimate 'copverse'.

Forget MCU, cuz clearly, RCU is here. You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube. The film releases on March 24.