The teaser of Amazon Prime Video's latest biographical war action film, Shershaah has left us with goosebumps.

This Karan Johar film stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role as Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra.

With clips from the real life journey of Captain Vikram Batra, the teaser is an ode to the soldier who sacrificed his life for the nation. It also shows us a glimpse of Barkha Dutt, who heroically covered the Kargil Conflict between India and Pakistan in 1999 from the frontline.

Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, Vikram Batra's fiancé but we did not spot the actor in the teaser.

The movie is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.